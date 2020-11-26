Overnight shootings in Atlanta leave one dead, three injured

Early Thursday, another man was shot in what officers were told was a dispute with a neighbor at their rooming house on Lakewood Avenue.

The victim, identified by police as Williams Robinson, 36, suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, as well as several stab wounds to the back. Police said Robinson would not say what had happened or who shot him. However, police said the victim’s wife told them he was shot during a dispute with a neighbor at their rooming house.

The neighbor fled, she said.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called to Grady Hospital after a woman was dropped off there with a gunshot wound to the back. A friend who took her to the hospital reported told police their vehicle had been hit by gunfire after they had been with an acquaintance in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The victim, whom police did not identify, was reported on Thursday morning to be in critical but stable condition.