1 dead, 2 injured in Macon convenience store shooting

One person was killed and two other people were injured after a shooting at a Macon convenience store early Wednesday.
The shooting happened at a Reliance Food Mart on Napier Avenue in west Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
A 46-year-old man was found dead at the scene, Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told WMAZ. Police believe he was shot and killed while sitting in his car in the store’s parking lot.
Jones said a 21-year-old woman was shot at least twice, including once in the head. She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Another man was also injured in the shooting. Police said he left the scene and went to a local hospital for treatment, where he is in stable condition.
Police do not have a suspect in the incident at this time.