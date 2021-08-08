ajc logo
Officials: Suspect shot during gunfire exchange with North Georgia deputies

The sheriff's office said it requested the GBI to investigate the incident.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

A north Georgia sheriff’s office has asked the GBI to investigate a gunfire exchange between a deputy and a suspect who they say was armed.

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office said it requested the GBI to investigate the shooting, which happened along Ga. 51 on Saturday evening.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the armed suspect “fired upon the deputies” during the incident.

“Deputies were not injured in the shooting, and the suspect sustained what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries,” the statement said.

No other details were released. The GBI has not confirmed its involvement in the investigation.

