Officials: Suspect shot during gunfire exchange with North Georgia deputies

A north Georgia sheriff’s office has asked the GBI to investigate a gunfire exchange between a deputy and a suspect who they say was armed.
The Banks County Sheriff’s Office said it requested the GBI to investigate the shooting, which happened along Ga. 51 on Saturday evening.
In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the armed suspect “fired upon the deputies” during the incident.
“Deputies were not injured in the shooting, and the suspect sustained what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries,” the statement said.
No other details were released. The GBI has not confirmed its involvement in the investigation.
