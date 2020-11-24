Officials clueless after mysterious monolith appears in Utah desert

From a helicopter last Wednesday, members of the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau and the Division of Wildlife Resources were counting bighorn sheep when they spotted the shiny pillar jutting from the ground amid the clay-colored landscape, according to CNN.

“One of the biologists ... spotted it, and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it,” pilot Bret Hutchings told CNN affiliate KSL. “He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘What.’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there — we’ve got to go look at it!’”

The crew, which landed and took photographs to document the find, had a bit of fun speculating whether the object had been placed at the site by an artist or an alien lifeform.

“We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it,” Hutchings said. “I’m assuming it’s some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big (”2001: A Space Odyssey”) fan,” he said.

Installing art on Utah public land requires proper authorization but is otherwise illegal “no matter what planet you’re from,” the Utah public safety department quipped in a Monday statement.

The Utah Bureau of Land Management was apparently weighing whether to further investigate the matter, reports said.