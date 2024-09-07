ZEVIN, Daniel Seldon "DZ"



Daniel Sheldon Zevin "DZ", 86 years old, of Ft. Myers, FL, peacefully passed away on September 5, 2024. DZ was born in Chicago, IL, in 1938 to Isadore and Sylvia Zevin, who knew from the moment he was born that he was destined to be as great as he was tall. DZ attended law school while working as an insurance agent and became a successful attorney in Atlanta, Georgia, before retiring to the Florida coast.



DZ was the "little" brother of David Zevin of Chicago, IL, the beloved partner of Linda Sweet; former husband of Judy Zevin of Carbondale, CO; the loving father of Leslie (Sean) Keery of Carbondale, CO, Judson (Heather) of Vero Beach, FL, Scott (Kelly) of Glenwood Springs, CO, and Ruel (Sarah) of Tampa, Florida; and the loving grandfather of Haven (Keery), River and Ryder, Emery and Isaac, and Zoey. DZ was also fortunate to have an extended family by choice including two additional daughters, Laurie Sweet, and Kara (Kurt) Bell; and son, Steven (Michele) Sweet; and grandchildren, Maddy, Sara and Jake Sweet and Maxwell and Jackson Bell. DZ was preceded in death by his parents, and his devoted sister, Anita (Hiamen) Rubenstein.



Funeral Service is Sunday September 8, 2024, at 1:30 PM, at Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Services, located at 1600 Colonial Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL. The service will be live streamed through the Funeral Home website, https://www.harvey-engelhardt.com/tributes/Daniel-Zevin. A private internment for family will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Diabetes Association, https://diabetes.org/?form=Donate.



