Obituaries

Yarbra, Elder

1 hour ago

YARBRA, Elder Louise

Celebration of Life Service for Elder Louise Yarbra, of Atlanta, Georgia, will be Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM, Tabernacle of Praise Church International, 1640 GA-42 North, McDonough, Georgia 30253. Interment; Eastlawn Memorial Park, 640 McGarity Road, McDonough, Georgia 30252. A public viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Services entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 404-758-1731.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: File

Brantley, Sabrina1h ago
Hall-Fraser, Angel1h ago
Jones, Trina1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs