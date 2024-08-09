YARBRA, Elder Louise



Celebration of Life Service for Elder Louise Yarbra, of Atlanta, Georgia, will be Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM, Tabernacle of Praise Church International, 1640 GA-42 North, McDonough, Georgia 30253. Interment; Eastlawn Memorial Park, 640 McGarity Road, McDonough, Georgia 30252. A public viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Services entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 404-758-1731.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com