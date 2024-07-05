Wylie, James

WYLIE, Dr. James "Jim" Peter



Dr. James Peter Wylie, 82, known to friends and family as Jim, passed away on June 3, 2024.



A private interment will be held at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.



Jim was born to John Earl Wylie and Anne (VanderWeyst) Wylie on September 22, 1941, in Shenandoah, Iowa. Jim was a man of deep faith, remarkable work ethic, strong moral character and loyalty to his friends and family. He lived a rich and fulfilling life, leaving behind a legacy of love and dedication.



After graduating from Iowa State University with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine, he served his country in the Army Veterinary Corp during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he honed his exceptional surgical skills and developed the first commercial heartworm test for practitioners as an intern at Angell Memorial Animal Hospital (Angell Animal Medical Center) in Boston. He began his professional career in Tallmadge, Ohio, before joining Paces Ferry Veterinary Clinic in Vinings, GA as a partner for 22 years. He then achieved his life-long dream by farming in Calhoun, GA, for over 20 years, living his life much as he had as a child growing up in Tabor, Iowa. After Jim's diagnosis of dementia, he and Karen moved to an assisted living/retirement community in Columbus, GA.



Jim's life was characterized not only by his career but also by his personal passions. He enjoyed playing softball; riding motorcycles; engaging in water sports at the lake with family; watching the Braves; and indulging his sweet tooth with an array of desserts. Above all, he was always willing to help a colleague, friend or neighbor.



His passing in Columbus, GA, as a result of dementia, marks the end of an era. Jim's absence will be deeply felt by his beloved wife of 57 years, Dr. Karen (Puntenney) Wylie, with whom he shared an enduring love. Together, they raised a family that includes their children, Deidre, Shannon (married to Grif Morpeth), and Devin (married to Laurie Long). Jim's role as a grandfather to Carter, Bradyn, Jake, and Annelise was one of his greatest joys and a source of many of his most treasured memories. He will also be missed by his surviving brothers Joe and Ray Wylie; his nieces, Carol Ann (Russell) Smith and Joanne McGuire; and many great-nieces and nephews.



We are deeply grateful for all the devoted Personal Caregivers, Nurses and staff at Spring Harbor's Skilled Care Unit, and Columbus Hospice for their love, care and support for Jim and all of the family over the last 3 years. A special thanks as well to Dr. Jamal Mohyuddin and the physical therapy department at Spring Harbor. Their early interventions in the course of Jim's condition along with Jim's extraordinary efforts prolonged the time he lived an active and independent life here in Columbus.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Columbus Hospice or one of Jim's favorite charities: Southeastern Guide Dogs Paws for Patriots Program in Palmetto, FL; St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN; The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration in King of Prussia, PA; or Heifer International in Little Rock, AR.



Jim's journey on earth may have come to a close, but the impact of his deeds and compassion will forever remain in the hearts of those he touched. Rest in peace, Dr. James "Jim" Wylie. His legacy of kindness, generosity, and unwavering faith will continue to light the way for generations to come.



A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date according to McMullen Funeral Home an Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com