Wright, Preston

Preston Wright Sr., age 83, of Cumming, passed away on June 9, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.



Preston was born and raised in the Canton area, he was one of nine children to I O and Jewel Wright. With his humble beginnings, Preston worked hard and had several jobs at one time to help provide for his family over the years. He instilled that work ethic in those around him. Preston ran several businesses in Alpharetta. He continued to give back those in need and help so many in the community.



Preston spent many years coaching baseball, you could always find him on the field mentoring and coaching many children. He started coaching at age 17. From 1957-1991, he was a coach for Hopewell baseball teams. Preston helped start and run the Hopewell Baseball Association. Preston was also an assistant football coach from 1979-1988. And as well, all know, he was a diehard Dawgs fan.



Not only was Preston a loving husband and father, he was a wonderful grandfather to his only granddaughter, Lynzie. His favorite title was Papaw. His face would light up at the mention of her name. She was truly the light of his eye.



Preston was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; and their daughter, Kimberly Ann. He is survived by his fiancée, Andrea Theus; his son and daughter-in-law, Preston Jr., and Krista; his treasured granddaughter, Lynzie; three sisters, one brother, and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 2 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, and on Wednesday from 12 PM until the time of service at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors.



