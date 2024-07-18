Obituaries

Wright, Joseph

WRIGHT, Joseph Alan

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2024, 11 AM, New Mountain Top Baptist Church, 7822 Conners Rd., Winston, GA 30187. Instate 10 AM. Bishop A. Reginald Litman, Pastor. Interment Westview Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his children; sister; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing today 1- 8 PM at Murray Brothers, (404)-349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.




