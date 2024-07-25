WOOSTER, Kenneth "Wayne"



Kenneth Wayne Wooster, 84, passed away at his Lakemont, GA, home on Thursday, July 18, 2024.



Wayne grew up in the Atlanta area as a rambunctious "preacher's kid." From his childhood to his final days, Wayne was lighthearted, always joking around, and used every opportunity to create mischief. His heart was that of an explorer. He was constantly on the move, juggling projects and looking for new adventures. His curiosity took him all over the world, from Monaco to Mongolia. Sharing these experiences with his family were some of his most cherished memories.



Even after traveling all over the world, Wayne has always felt his calling to the forests and mountains of Georgia with his family and friends. He will always be with us in the hearts of so many lives he has changed with his warmth, love, and caring nature.



Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Karl Wooster and Marian Tallent Wooster; his older brother, Rodney Wooster; and niece, Kathy Wooster Parker. He is survived by his wife, Jane Horn Wooster; son, Kevin Wooster; brother, Keith (and Shirley) Wooster; sister, Karen Wooster Miley; and nephews, Matthew (and Marci) Wooster, Travis (and Ann) Wooster, Paul (and Allison) Miley, Jared (and Cammy) Miley, Jonathan Miley; and 12 grandnieces and nephews.



The Wooster family would like to thank the excellent doctors and staff of Northside Hospital Diagnostic Clinic Oncology, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Radiation Oncology, and Northeast Georgia Health System Hospice who have provided him with such amazing care.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's honor can be made to the American Institute for Cancer Research (www.aicr.org or 1-800-843-8114) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (donors@stjude.org or 1-800-805-5856).



A memorial for Wayne's life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2024 from 1-3 PM at Beck Funeral Home at 898 Hwy 441, Clayton, GA 30525.



