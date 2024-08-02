Willoughby, Herschel

WILLOUGHBY, Sr.,



Deacon Herschel A.



A Service honoring the Life and Legacy of Deacon Herschel A. Willoughby, Sr. of Atlanta, Georgia, who passed July 26, 2024, will be held Saturday, August 3, 2024, 12:00 noon, Rehoboth Community Church, 1423 Akridge Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia. Apostle Felecia Daniel, Eulogist and Pastor Ulysses Daniel, Officiant. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Remains will lie in repose from 10:00 AM, until the hour of service. Survivors are his wife, Rose M. Jones; sons, Herschel A. Willoughby, Jr. and Darshae Barnes; siblings, Felecia (Ulysses) Daniel, Charlie (Denise) Willoughby, Anthony (Allison) Harvey, Marvin Nunnally, Carolyn (Willie) Childs, Bernice Nolan, Patricia (Wayne) Thomas, and Alexander Harvey; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:45 AM. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc.



