WILLIS, Carolyn Stiggers



Carolyn Stiggers Willis of SW Atlanta, passed February 27, 2024. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Today, Public Viewing will be held from 1:00 – 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.





