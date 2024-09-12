WILLIAMS, Robert



LeMoine "Bob"



"If I could reach up and hold a star for every time you've made me smile, the entire evening sky would be in the palm of my hand." - Unknown.



Robert is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Gloria S. Williams. He is also survived by his son, Jeff (Jamie) of Memphis; his daughter, Natalie (Sherry) of Atlanta; and his grandchildren, Luke, Meredith, Katherine, Carmen, and Keaton; his brother, Jack Williams of Evans; and his sister, Beverly Warren of Thomson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; his caregiver, Detra Hearst, and his loving dog, Lucy. He was preceded in death by his father, Otis Williams; his mother, Helen Swint; and sisters, Edna W. Ledford and Linda W. Davenport.



Bob started his career with Cecil B. Day as a restaurant manager for Carroll's in Augusta while he was completing college. After college, he served in the US Army for two years (16 months at Fort Gordon in Augusta and eight months in Dachau, Germany). Upon returning in 1970, Day hired Bob to oversee the acquisition, financing, and construction of over 40 hotels for the Days Inn chain in the 1970s and 1980s. In 1984, Bob was responsible for completing the sale of the Days Inn hotel chain. In 1984, Bob became president of Cecil B. Day Investment Company until he retired in 2020.



Bob passed September 8, 2024. He will be sorely missed.



Services will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucker, GA, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either Children's Healthcare of Atlanta or the Alzheimer's Association.



