White, Nancy

WHITE (Tatum), Nancy Ann



Nancy Tatum White was born on July 2, 1932, in Columbia, Missouri. She passed away peacefully on May 24, 2024, with her children by her side.



Nancy was married for 58 years to the love of her life, Phil White. Together, Nancy and Phil lovingly raised their family of three children, along with the blessing of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After living in Atlanta for over 50 years, they retired in Hilton Head, SC for a season and made their final move to Big Canoe, GA to be closer to family.



Growing up in Atlanta, Nancy Ann was a true southern belle, having the honor of representing her class on the May Court at her high school, Washington Seminary. She was chosen as sweetheart of ATO fraternity at Emory and Duke Universities. She also enjoyed her knack for fashion and style through modeling at Rich's Department Store.



Nancy attended Wesleyan College in Macon, GA, her freshman year, then transferred to Duke University where she graduated with a BA in Sociology & Psychology. After her college years, she taught Kindergarten at her former Elementary School, RL Hope.



Always having a desire to help people in need, Nancy served others through many local charities and ministries as well as helped to start a Woman's Shelter in Atlanta while President of the Riverside Women's Club in Sandy Springs. She was an active member of the Big Canoe Chapel, teaching and participating in Bible Studies, helping with outreaches and serving through the Women's Fellowship Ministry.



A beloved matriarch of the family, Nancy cherished her role as a loving wife, mother and especially as Nana. Her greatest joy was in spending time with her family and friends, and showering all those she was around with her heart of kindness, thoughtfulness and compassion.



Nancy left an incredible legacy of faith, love and generosity that will forever have an impact on her family, friends, and all who knew her for many generations to come.



Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, George Phillips White; her father, Russell Jerome Tatum; and mother, Grace Moss Tatum.



She is survived by her son, George Phillips White, Jr.; her daughter, Wendy White Prausa; daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Chris Daniel; grandchildren, Courtney and Huston Gillis, Kelsey Prausa, Cassidy Prausa, Matthew Prausa, Tatum and Caleb Elliott, Kyle and Brooke Daniel, Gracie Daniel; great-granddaughters, Caroline Grace Gillis, Margot Mae Daniel, and Ella Blake.



