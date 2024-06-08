WHITE, Mary B.



Mary Margaret Bonner White, age 73, of Loganville, Georgia, died peacefully at home in her sleep, April 14, 2024. She was a resident of metro Atlanta area for more than 50 years. Mary worked for the State of Georgia, Tie Communications, and retired from Digitel Corporation. Mary was a very loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother (she loved her grandchildren dearly), sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and wonderful friend. Mary was born May 9, 1950, in Malin Head, County Donegal, Ireland. She moved to the US with her parents and brother, Patrick, in 1952. She spent most of her childhood in Philadelphia, PA, but moved to Chester, PA, when she was a senior in high school. Mary attended St Francis de Sales grade school, West Catholic Girls High School, both in Philadelphia, PA, and then Immaculata University, Immaculata, PA. After college, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, with a friend where she met and married William Murray White, with whom she shared a wonderful marriage for 46 years, raising two beautiful sons, who were the pride and joy of their lives. Mary was his rock as they went on to create an amazing life together. Mary found great happiness in attending her sons' events and caring for her family. Mary was a thoughtful, gentle, and kindhearted soul. She loved all things Ireland, reading all she could on Irish history. Mary never hesitated to make it known how much she loved, and was always there to help, her family in any way. Mary's soft-spoken love will remain with us always. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Murray White; and son, Clifton Daniel White. She was also predeceased by her parents, Daniel J. Bonner and Margaret J. Bonner; and brothers, Patrick J. Bonner, Gerard A. Bonner, and Daniel F. J. Bonner. She is survived, loved, and will be sorely missed by her sons, Robert Andrew (Drew) and Joseph Alan; her grandchildren, Madelyn Sophia and Cameron Cohen; sisters, Frances McDowell, Bernadette Kromholz; and brother, Kevin Bonner; nephew and niece, Christopher McDowell and Patricia Rubino (Rich); great-nephews, Aidan, Dominic, and Noah Rubino; and many others who love her dearly. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM. Internment at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia, will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 1:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be live streamed. Go to https://www.saintlaw.org/livestream. Flowers are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org/donate or mailed to: PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.



