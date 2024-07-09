Obituaries

White, Josephine

2 hours ago

WHITE (Nichols),

Josephine "Sweetie"

Age 102, of Atlanta, passed away on June 27, 2024. Her Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 1:30 PM, at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St., NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Public viewing will be held onsite, prior to the service 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. She retired from a long career with Citizens Trust Bank.

Truly the epitome of kindness and grace, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Alice Gaynell Nichols; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.murraybrothersfh.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

18 killed on Georgia’s roads over long holiday weekend

Credit: Dean Hesse

A little-known Georgia health organization has been changing the world for 40 years

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta firm shifts thinking on security deposits

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senior Fulton court staffer sexually assaulted colleague, lawsuit says

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senior Fulton court staffer sexually assaulted colleague, lawsuit says

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Lawsuit that alleged Georgia underfunded its public HBCUs quietly dropped
The Latest

Credit: File

Dudovitz, David
2h ago
Anderson, William
2h ago
Dozier, Anne Marie
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
How these Atlanta renters are earning interest on their security deposits
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back