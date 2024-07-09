White, Josephine

WHITE (Nichols),



Josephine "Sweetie"



Age 102, of Atlanta, passed away on June 27, 2024. Her Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 1:30 PM, at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St., NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Public viewing will be held onsite, prior to the service 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. She retired from a long career with Citizens Trust Bank.



Truly the epitome of kindness and grace, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Alice Gaynell Nichols; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com