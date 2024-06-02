White, Josephine

WHITE (Brooks), "Jo"



Josephine Carole



Josephine "Jo" Carole Brooks White passed away at Emory University Hospital on May 29, 2024, following a heart attack. Jo was born on August 4, 1944, in Jackson, Georgia. In May 1971, she began working with Mary Kay Cosmetics, rising to Sales Director during her successful career. She was a devoted mother who fiercely loved and supported her family and many friends. Known as a generous, outspoken, and vivacious force of nature, Jo provided excellent cooking, hugs, and wisecracks to anyone who needed them (and some who didn't).



Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Rick" Griffin White; her parents, Louie Arthur "L.A." Brooks, Jr., and Mary Josephine "Mary Jo" Brooks (née Craig); and her brother, Daniel "Danny" Craig Brooks. She is survived by her daughter, Brooke White (Nick McCormack); sister, Nancy Pritchett (David); nieces, Ashley Shuman (Robby) and Sandy Mason (Ken); and great-nephew, Avery Shuman.



In lieu of flowers, Jo's family asks that donations be made in her name to Orphan Kitten Club (orphankittenclub.org), Trees Atlanta (treesatlanta.org), or EMILY's List (emilyslist.org).



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson, Rev. Dr. Sondra Jones will officiate. Entombment will follow the service in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum located in the Jackson City Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately prior to the Service. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.haistenfuneral.com.



Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the White family.



