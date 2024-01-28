WHITCOPF, Peter, M.D.



Peter Whitcopf, M.D., 55, died on January 21, 2024 from complications of a genetic ataxia syndrome. He is survived by his two children, King and Morgan Whitcopf; his parents, Lynne and Dennis Whitcopf; his sister, Sarah Whitcopf Cannon; and his niece and nephew, Sophie and Baxter Cannon. Dr. Whitcopf graduated cum laude from Kenyon College in 1999. He received his M.D. from the Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1994 and completed his residency in radiation oncology at the University of Virginia in 2001. He worked at various practices in Maryland, central Pennsylvania and Ohio. Donations in his memory to the National Ataxia Foundation, PO Box 27986, Golden Valley, MN 55427, will be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.



