Whipple, Elizabeth

Elizabeth Bland Whipple of Decatur, 94, passed away on July 6, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV, after a long illness. She was born on August 17, 1929, in Sylvania, Georgia. Elizabeth taught English and was a Kindergarten director before working 25 years in the Emory Theology School. In her office countless graduate students found a sympathetic listener and a hot cup of tea.



Elizabeth was a creative seamstress, a voracious reader, an excellent cook, and a gifted writer. Above all she was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Elizabeth is survived by her three daughters, Karen Broderick (Joe), Jean Whipple, Marian Rusche (Philip); and her six grandchildren, Kelly and Kristen Broderick, Savannah and Max Whaley, and Axel and Nick Rusche. She was preceded in death by her parents, Amanda Sowell and John William Bland; her son, Warren Whipple; her son-in-law, Dennis Whaley; and her husband of 64 years, William M. (Bill) Whipple.



Family and friends will be welcomed to Cannon Chapel for a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 3, at 11:00 AM. Donations may be made to honor Elizabeth in support of her favorite charity at www.nrdc.org.



