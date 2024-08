WEST, III, James C.



The family of Attorney James C. West III, announces his passing into eternal rest on June 5, 2024. He practiced law for 40 years. Survivors are his daughters, Candace, Dana, and Kimberly West; his two sisters, Bettye Berksteiner and Juliette Holmes; and a host of relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Life is Saturday, September 7, 2024, at noon, at Magnolia Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5532 Silk Hope Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com