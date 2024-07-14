WERLING, Nancy



Nancy Almand Werling of Sugar Hill, Georgia passed away on July 7, 2024 at the age of 84.



Nancy was born on March 1, 1940 in Atlanta, Georgia to parents Pryor and Emily Almand. She graduated from Russell High School in 1958. She had a long career with the State of Georgia, retiring from the Department of Agriculture in 2002. She was giving of her time for many years through volunteer work at various ministries, including Emmaus House in Atlanta and a free food pantry in Decatur. She enjoyed discussing politics, reading, traveling, her grandchildren and Grey's Anatomy.



Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Norman Werling; and her sister, Loveniar Williamson. She is survived by her children, Glenn (Penny) Mills, Susan Mills and Mandy O'Brien; and grandchildren, Sydney O'Brien, Mackenzie O'Brien, Erin Ponder and Jay Ponder.



A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 20, at Holy Trinity Parish, 515 East Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur, Georgia 30030. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Parish.



