Welch, Joyce

Joyce Anne Welch passed away peacefully on May 28, 2024, at her home in Roswell.



Joyce was born to Thelma and Paul Broome on November 12, 1937, in Fleming, Kentucky, where she grew up with her brothers Joe, Kenny, and Gary. From a young age, Joyce loved playing and then teaching piano at many levels, either from her home or at the college level. She was also an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing with her husband and son, even into their 70's.



Joyce married Robert "Bob" Welch in 1958, having sons Keith in 1959 and David in 1960, while living in Norton, Virginia. She began her Music Education degree at Morehead State University in Kentucky in 1964. She and Bob lived in Middletown, Kentucky, from 1965 to 1969.



After moving to Cullowhee, NC, in 1969, Joyce completed her undergraduate (1972) and graduate (1974) degrees in Music Education at Western Carolina University. She also taught piano at Limestone University in Gaffney, South Carolina, from 1977 to 1985 and continued teaching at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia, from 1986 to 2001.



After retiring in 2001, Joyce and Bob moved to Roswell, GA, near their sons and their grandchildren. They spent the next 20 years focused on family and travel, as they made multiple trips to Europe, Canada, and many great cities and parks throughout the US. Bob passed away on March 4th of this year in the Roswell home, where they had lived happily in retirement.



Joyce is survived by her brother, Kenny; sons, Robert Keith and David Bennett, living in nearby Milton with their spouses, Elaine and Susan; granddaughter, Riley; and grandsons, Matthew and Thomas.



The service will be held for Joyce on Saturday, June 8, at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Rd, Roswell, GA, viewing at 1 PM and service at 2 PM.



