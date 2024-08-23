WAINWRIGHT, Betty



Betty Wainwright, age 96, passed away on August 14, 2024. Born in Stalybridge, England to Lilian and David Ward, she lost her mother to cancer when she was seven years old. During World War II, her home was destroyed during an air raid in which her stepmother was killed, and she and her father were injured. After the war Betty became active in British Methodism, graduating from Wesley Deaconess College, Ilkley and receiving ordination into the Methodist Deaconess Order. During the 1950s, she spent two years in evangelical caravan ministry followed by four years at a large public housing estate in Manchester, England, where she had pastoral responsibility for a new congregation and was long remembered for her leadership. In 1959, she married Rev. Arthur Wainwright. In 1965, Betty and her family began a new life in the United States when Arthur joined the faculty of the Candler School of Theology, Emory University. For nearly 60 years, Betty has been a member of North Decatur United Methodist Church, and much appreciated as a teacher, speaker and preacher. Betty was known for her quick wit and generous spirit. A beloved mother and grandmother, she is survived by her sons, Martin and Philip; daughters-in-law, Christine Wainwright and Janet Donohoe; and grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alexandra, William, and Thomas. A memorial service will be held on September 7, 2024, 3:00 PM at North Decatur United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com