WADE, Shirley Johnson
Shirley Johnson Wade of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Valdosta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2024. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Monday, July 8, 2024, at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing TODAY 12:00 – 6:00 PM. The family will receive guests from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, at Murray Brothers. (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com