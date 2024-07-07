WADE, Shirley Johnson



Shirley Johnson Wade of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Valdosta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2024. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Monday, July 8, 2024, at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing TODAY 12:00 – 6:00 PM. The family will receive guests from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, at Murray Brothers. (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com





