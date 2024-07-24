VESTER, Eugene William "Bill"



E. William "Bill" Vester, 76, died Sunday, July 14, 2024, at his home in Atlanta, GA, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. His legacy is one of unwavering dedication, deep love for his family, and a steadfast faith in God.



Bill is survived by his wife, Lori (nee: Kelly) Vester of Atlanta, Georgia; and their children, Samantha (Thornton) Mallard of Atlanta, Georgia, and Kaitlyn Kelly Vester of Atlanta, Georgia; grandson, Charles "Wilkes" Mallard of Atlanta, Georgia; his five siblings, his in-laws and sisters-in-law, as well as countless nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. His parents, Eugene and Maylene (nee: Wilkes) Vester, preceded him in death.



Bill was born on February 7, 1948, in Stuttgart, Arkansas. He loved the movie "Mud" and said it so fondly reminded him of his childhood, running around with his siblings in the sprawling backwoods of Arkansas. Bill, a self-made man, was driven from a very young age. As a boy, he worked the paper route, stocked shelves at the town's grocery store after school, and worked for a local concrete factory during the summers. The parochial school he attended cemented a steadfast faith in the Lord that sustained him throughout his entire life. Bill graduated from the University of Arkansas with a business degree while serving as his fraternity's treasurer. After graduating, a job opportunity with GE brought Bill to Georgia. After several years of climbing the corporate ladder with GE, Bill acquired his company, United Engineering, and had a successful business career. Bill's intelligence, deep voice, and excellent understanding of people made him a master salesman and an expert in his craft, and he loved what he did.



Bill's love for his career paled compared to his love for his family, friends, and the Lord. He was a dedicated family man. His devotion to his family always came first; he was a strong patriarch and provider. Bill's 40 year marriage to Lori was a true love story; she was his caretaker during his drawn-out illness, never leaving his side and insistent that he live out his days in the home they had built their life. Bill's daughters, Sam and Kate, were his pride and joy. Though he was busy building his business and working long hours, Bill always managed to find the time to coach their sports teams, participate in the "Indian Princesses," frequent father-daughter lunches in between meetings, premature driving lessons, and never missed an outing for donuts after church on Sundays. His relationship with his daughters grew and flourished until his dying day. Through his job with GE, Bill quickly made many contacts in Atlanta, many of whom became lifelong friends. Bill was also a dedicated parishioner of the Lutheran Church of the Ascension in Atlanta, where he tended to the parsonage and served as treasurer and usher over the years.



Bill loved his Atlanta Braves and maintained his love for his alma mater's football team, Razorbacks. He frequently marched around on game days with his famous "pig sooie" hog helmet. He was a charismatic speaker and loved telling stories of the "glory days." Bill loved spending time at Lake Burton, listening to good music with a glass of wine in one hand and a cigar in the other. There, he would have his favorite conversations with his grandson, Wilkes, with whom he had an extraordinary relationship. Bill Vester was a man of the people and instantly loved by anyone he crossed paths with. His relentless sense of humor and contagious positivity will always be missed. Looking back on his time on this earth from above, he is undoubtedly very proud of his life.



A service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 4000 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30342. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lutheran Church of the Ascension.



