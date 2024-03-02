Obituaries

Venti, George

2 hours ago

VENTI, Jr., George W.

George Venti, Jr., age 89, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away on February 24, 2024.

George wass preceded in death by his wife, Mary Rosalind Venti. He is survived by his sons, Michael Venti, Thomas Venti (Kimberly), Vincent Venti and Mark Venti (Sara); and his grandchildren, Tyler (Vincent), Cameron (Thomas), Erin (Mark), Brandon (Mark) and Ava (Mark).

A Memorial Mass will be held on March 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery on March 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to STA St. Vincent de Paul. STA - St. Vincent de Paul, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 535 Rucker Road, Alpharetta, GA 30004-4048, 770-475-4501.

