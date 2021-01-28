Town of her birth plays host to tribute for Coretta Scott King

“Everything has changed and nothing has changed,” said Lowery. He said Alabama still has some of the poorest counties in the nation.

Former U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young, who was accompanied by two of his daughters, said King believed in a simple gospel of loving your enemies and blessing those who persecute you.

He said King and his first wife, the late Jean Childs Young, who was also from Marion, had incredible strength and were tougher in many ways than their husbands.

King was remembered fondly on Sunday by friends and relatives at Mount Tabor AME Zion Church, where a black-and-white photograph of her was displayed, surrounded by artificial white roses and a white bow. In the church basement are copies of her book, “My Life with Martin Luther King Jr.,” photos of her with the church choir and during a concert in New York.

During Sunday church services, the Rev. Ivey Bryant led the Mount Tabor congregation in a prayer for King, whom he described as “humble.”

“Coretta Scott King was once here, representing God in a mighty, mighty way,” he said.