TOOLE, Betty Jean



The world lost a bright light on July 21, 2024, with the passing of Betty Jean Toole. Jean's kindness, thoughtfulness, loyalty, loving spirit and quick wit deeply touched those who knew her. She met life's challenges head on: she was courageous, optimistic, and unflappable, while continually expressing gratitude for the people in her life. Professionally Jean worked tirelessly in the mental health field for over 40 years positively impacting countless lives. Jean was a phenomenal person who lead an inspiring life. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by her spouse, family and friends. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to: The Jean Toole Fund at Community Friendship, Inc, 85 Renaissance Parkway, NE, Atlanta, 30308, or a charity of your choice.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com