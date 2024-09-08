TIPTON, Janet Rose "Jan"



Janet "Jan" Rose Tipton of Lilburn, Georgia, died August 7, 2024, after a short illness. Born on July 2, 1950, in Morganton, GA, Jan grew up in Martinez, California, and joined the US Navy after high school. After her service, she graduated from Georgia Baptist School of Nursing, and worked as an RN in the Grady Intensive Care Unit. Later she worked at Northside Hospital, serving as mentor and preceptor to newer nurses. When not working, Jan enjoyed friends, making jewelry, and her beloved rescue dogs.



Jan was predeceased by her parents, Willard Gordon Tipton of Blue Ridge and Muriel Othelda Nixon of Martinez; and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by a half-brother, George Ronald (Ronnie) Bennett; and a nephew, Rodney Daryn Bennett; great-niece, Elizabeth Bennett Wallace; and great-nephew, Ryan Shea Bennett; as well as numerous cousins. There will be a Memorial Service online (Zoom) on Sunday, September 22, at 4:30 PM. Please email yeargin2000@hotmail.com for the Zoom link, or ID and passcode.



