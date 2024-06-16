Obituaries

Taylor, Henry

1 hour ago

TAYLOR, Henry

Mr. Henry Taylor, age 81, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on June 12, 2024. Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at Reeves Chapel, 1190 Sandtown Rd., Tignall, GA 30668. Mr. Taylor' will lie in repose at 11:30 AM until the hour of service. Final resting place Reeves Chapel Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM at our South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Memories of Mr. Taylor will be cherished by his loving family and friends, please express your condolences on our website. Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, (404) 241-5656.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Juneteenth at Oakland Cemetery celebrates pioneering Black Atlantans

Credit: ajc staff

Georgia poultry industry icon Abit Massey dies

Credit: Marietta Fire Department

Several people displaced, rooms gutted due to Marietta hotel fire

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: CITY OF COLLEGE PARK

College Park drops Six West residential developer
The Latest
Huckabee, Arthur
1h ago
Nacon, Robert
1h ago
Pettey, Joanne
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.