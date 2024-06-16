TAYLOR, Henry



Mr. Henry Taylor, age 81, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on June 12, 2024. Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at Reeves Chapel, 1190 Sandtown Rd., Tignall, GA 30668. Mr. Taylor' will lie in repose at 11:30 AM until the hour of service. Final resting place Reeves Chapel Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM at our South DeKalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Memories of Mr. Taylor will be cherished by his loving family and friends, please express your condolences on our website. Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, (404) 241-5656.



