TAYLOR, Cooper



Thomas Haynes Cooper Taylor



2002-2024



Thomas Haynes Cooper Taylor, deeply loved son, brother, and friend, tragically passed away on Friday, August 9, 2024, at the age of 22, in Boca Raton, Florida. Cooper lived his life to the fullest and entertained many friends and family with his laughter and good humor. He was born on April 28, 2002, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Karen O'Leary Taylor and Thomas Haynes Taylor, joining big sister, Cabery, and he grew up in Atlanta. He attended Trinity School through sixth grade and then attended Woodward Academy until graduation in May of 2021. At Woodward, he played Varsity lacrosse and had a close-knit group of friends who loved him dearly. He attended Auburn University and eventually moved to Boca Raton, where he found another close-knit group of friends, and worked as a finance marketing consultant, and was working on his real estate license.



He cherished his Catholic faith. He was baptized at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and later made his First Communion and Confirmation at the Cathedral of Christ the King, where he also attended Sunday school and was trained as a Eucharistic minister. He always wore a silver cross.



Cooper was loved by all and had the ability to lift anyone's spirits with his quick wit and colorful commentary. He was known for his array of practical jokes and pranks. Many people who knew him say he was the funniest person they'd ever met. While mischievous might be the best adjective for him when he was in school, teachers couldn't help but love him and the twinkle in his eye. Both parents have many funny stories of his antics and adventures growing up, and they raised him with love, faith, and a lot of patience. He was a kind soul, loyal and caring, brilliantly funny, and the best brother. He loved animals, especially his Labrador Retrievers and his German Shepherd puppy, Lila, and enjoyed cars, music, weightlifting, golfing, watching the NFL, fishing, playing tennis, dove hunting, target shooting, and skiing. He loved summers at Lake Burton. He was a natural athlete, exhibited from a young age in roller hockey, basketball, Surge and Thunder lacrosse, and other athletic pursuits.



He was so incredibly loved and will be so incredibly missed.



Cooper is survived by his loving parents, Karen and Haynes Taylor; his sister whom he adored, Cabery; his grandparents, Gail and Robert O'Leary, Carol Miller, Triska Drake and Kimbrough Taylor, and Patricia and David Smith; and his great-aunt, Nelia Rivers. He was very close to his cousins, who were like siblings to him, and to his large extended family of many loving aunts and uncles. Cooper's grandfather, Eldon Miller, predeceased Cooper on February 5, 2024; and his great-grandmother, Dorothy Cooper, passed in 2019.



A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 10:00 AM, at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta, Georgia, with reception to follow at the Cathedral. The service will be livestreamed on the Cathedral's website. A private family interment will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Woodward Academy, where the family plans to establish a scholarship fund in his memory. Please go to www.woodward.edu\giving (choose Make a Gift, Tribute Gift, In Memory of) or mail a check to Woodward Academy in Cooper's name to 1662 Rugby Avenue, College Park, Georgia, 30337.



