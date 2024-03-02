TATUM, David Price



With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to David Price Tatum, a man whose vibrant spirit and zest for life touched all who knew him. Price passed away peacefully on February 12, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love, friendship, creativity, and boundless enthusiasm.



Born on June 1, 1983, Price was a lifelong Atlanta resident, attending Morningside Elementary, and graduating from both Pace Academy and Georgia State. His love for his city and its sports teams ran deep, a reflection of the pride he carried for his hometown in every aspect of his life.



An artistic soul, Price found beauty in the people and the world around him, and his passion for adventure led him to explore both close to home and more far-flung destinations. A collector at heart, Price cherished the memories he made during his travels and everyday life, gathering trinkets, t-shirts, hats, and sneakers as tangible reminders of life. Each item held a story, a testament to his passion for life and the experiences that shaped him.



His love for life was surpassed by his love for his canine companions, Hera, Palmer and Forty, who were more than just pets—they were cherished members of his family, sharing in his adventures and providing unwavering companionship throughout the years.



Above all, Price will be remembered for his boundless love for his friends and family. His kindness, generosity, and infectious laughter brought light into the lives of all who knew him. Though he may no longer walk among us, his spirit will continue to inspire and uplift us.



Price leaves behind his parents, Jacqueline (Rogers) Tatum and David Tatum; his sister, Ashley Tatum; aunts and uncles, Ronald and Hannah Rogers; James and Janie Tatum; Thomas and Katherine Tatum; and many loving cousins and friends.



Price was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gaynelle and Clinton Tatum; Pauline and Berry Rogers; and cousin, Kevin Rogers.



Price gifted us with a legacy of love and laughter that will be cherished forever. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or your local animal shelter in Price's memory.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2024, 3:00 PM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Atlanta, Georgia. A Celebration of Life will be held following the Memorial Service at Vickery's, Glenwood Park, Atlanta, Georgia.



May he rest in peace, knowing that his adventurous and loving spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.





