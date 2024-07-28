Styles, Ellis

STYLES, Deacon Ellis F.



November 30, 1929 - July 22, 2024



Deacon Styles will lie in repose on July 29, 2024, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, a wake will be held 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, at Hollifiled Mortuary, Inc., 1296 Hollywood Rd., NW Atlanta, GA 30318.



Celebration of Life will take place Tuesday July 30 2024, 11:00 AM, at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Rd., Atlanta, GA 30331. Rev. Gregory Sutton, Pastor. Services entrusted to Hollifield Mortuary Inc., 404-799-8676.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com