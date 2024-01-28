Stockton, Hmilton

STOCKTON, Jr., Hamilton



Hamilton Stockton, Jr., 93, of Atlanta, Georgia, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Ham was born in Atlanta on November 30, 1930, to Mae Louise Tishler and Hamilton Stockton, Sr., and grew up in Buckhead at their family's residence on Pharr Road. From an early age Ham demonstrated a strong work ethic, genuine appreciation for people, and an impressive talent at developing friendships.



While attending North Fulton High School, one of Ham's classmates, Walker Sullivan, could not fit into the clothes his father handed down to him. They happen to fit Ham perfectly and Walker generously gifted them to him. It was this gesture that first introduced Ham to the "Ivy League" men's fashion style from New England. Upon graduating from North Fulton High School in 1947, Ham enrolled at Georgia Tech. After completing his freshman year, he transferred to the University of Georgia, from which he graduated in 1951. While at UGA, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and campus representative for Rich's. He commuted to Atlanta on weekends to work at the Rich's department store downtown. Following college, Ham served two years in the United States Air Force. Upon returning to Atlanta in 1953, he took a position with Parks-Chambers, a luxury men's clothing store on Peachtree Street. During the early 1960s, he began a daily routine of waking up at 5:00 AM, to pray with God. Ham believed that "God speaks to us in whispers." He soon felt inspired to open his own clothing store. In 1963, H. Stockton Clothiers opened at 80 Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta. H. Stockton quickly grew to become the premier institution for men's professional clothing in metropolitan Atlanta. Built on relationships and superior service, Ham and his team provided customers the confidence and positivity that comes from being well dressed for any occasion. Whether it was a custom tuxedo for a groom's wedding, or a tailor-made suit for a business executive, he made a career out of serving the customer. He took great pride in H. Stockton becoming a family business, with three generations of Stockton's having worked there. Ham was also proud of former employees who left H. Stockton to open their own haberdasheries in cities across the South. As H. Stockton celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2023, Ham was delighted to be part of the grand opening of H. Stockton's new store at Paces Ferry Plaza in Buckhead.



Outside of his professional career, Ham adored his family. Affectionately known as "Pop," Ham is survived by his son, Chip Stockton; and his wife, Anne Voegeli Stockton; daughter-in-law, Kristin Stockton; granddaughter, Hannah Stockton; and grandsons, Ryan Stockton, Hamilton Stockton IV, Spencer Stockton, and William Hamilton Stockton. Ham was preceded in death by his former wife, Mrs. Dorothy Anne Stockton; wife, Mrs. Dodie Black Stockton; and son, Clifford Courtney "Court" Stockton.



Ham was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time at Lake Burton with his family and friends. He was a member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, Peachtree Golf Club, Capital City Club, Atlanta Rotary Club, Old Friends Society, and the Buckhead Boys. North Fulton High School alum named him Buckhead Boy of the Year in 1982, an honor bestowed on such icons as poet, James Dickey, U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson and NFL coach Sam Wyche. Ham Stockton had that "Atlanta spirit" and leaves behind a legacy of making a difference for others. He was a kind and gregarious man. Ham will be dearly missed by the many who knew and loved him.



The family will receive friends for a memorial service reception at Peachtree Golf Club on February 7, 2024, at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Lake Rabun Foundation, P.O. Box 114, Lakemont, Georgia 30552-0002.





