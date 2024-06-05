STITH, Hugh



Hugh Dean Stith, age 74, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 31, 2024 surrounded by family.



Hugh was born on October 8, 1949 to Henry Hammond Stith and Helen Youmans Stith at Piedmont Hospital and grew up in East Point, Georgia. He was the youngest of three brothers and his childhood was filled with neighborhood adventures and any sport involving a ball! He went on to excel in basketball, the sport he loved most, at Headland High School where he graduated in 1967. He served as class president and class treasurer during those years and made many life-long friends, both in school and at East Point First Baptist Church. Upon graduation from Headland Hugh proudly became a University of Georgia Bulldog and played on the UGA Freshman Basketball Team. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and enjoyed that bond throughout the years. He graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Business Administration and then attended UGA and Georgia State graduate schools receiving a Masters of Business Administration. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army ROTC, and was honorably discharged as a captain.



In 1971 he married Beverly Ann Brandes. They had attended Kindergarten together and once again became classmates in fifth grade where she first spotted him and knew one day they would marry, Of course his version was that he spotted her first. At age fifteen they began dating and married on December 17th, 1971. It was a beautiful journey of love and many blessings together for over 52 years. Their children Carolyn Elizabeth (Carrie) and Dean Hammond were two of those blessings.



Hugh was totally devoted to his family and spent all his free time coaching or participating in whatever was important to each of them. After serving in the army Hugh began working at Stith Equipment Company with his dad and two brothers. His dad had founded this company in 1954.



Every day of his forty-four year career was a joy for him! He always said "If you enjoy what you do it is never work! " He formed many lasting friendships with customers, business associates and employees. Hugh eventually served as President of the company until merging with Tractor and Equipment Company where he remained an executive until retirement in 2017. He was a member of Associated Equipment Distributors, Georgia Highway Contractors Association, Georgia Mining Association, Georgia Utility Contractors Association, and received the Life Member Award from the Georgia Crushed Aggregate Association.



As his family grew, he embraced his son-in-law Jud and five grandchildren. The grandchildren became his focus and the center of his world as he followed each one and their interests, He had been looking forward to the marriage of his oldest grandson in October. His title "Big" was the one he cherished most.



He was a loyal Dawg Fan with season tickets to both football and basketball games. He was so happy to be able to see Three National Championships in Football. He also enjoyed golf and was a 40 year member of Atlanta Country Club. He was a founding member of Waterfall Country Club at Lake Barton where he made some of his fondest memories playing golf with his three grandsons- never minding that they always beat him. Time spent at Lake Burton was always special to him with family and friends- whether riding in the boat or watching the sunset from the boathouse.



As much as he loved his family, his greatest love was Jesus! He found joy in that relationship and continually read and studied his Bible. Everything he did in life, every decision he made, was based on that as his firm foundation for truth and wisdom to live each day making it count for what will last eternally. Hugh was a member of two men's morning Bible studies and he and Beverly also hosted a Bible study in their home each week with Hugh teaching and leading the group. He was a faithful member and supporter of Church of the Apostles and its ministries.



Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, Hammond Stith and Helen Stith; and his brother, Henry Hammond Stith Jr. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Carolyn Stith Thompson and son-in-law, Judson Thompson; son, Dean Hammond Stith; grandchildren, Mac, Grace, Tucker, Cooper and Ella Thompson; brother, Alan Elton Stith and sister-in-law ,Sally; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Stith; brother-in-law, Dale Brandes and wife, Teresa; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Hugh has been described by many as the kindest man they knew. He was authentic and genuine - a selfless, humble man who gave his love, time and talents from his heart and was a true gentleman. He was a man who loved deeply and was deeply loved and respected in every relationship he had. He has left a hage void in our lives and we will miss him, but rejoice with him because he is now truly " Home"!



Funeral services will be held at 12 PM, Friday, June 7, 2024 at Church of the Apostles, 3585 Northside PKwy NW, Atlanta, 30327.



Reception to follow at the church in the Commons.



Donations may be made to First Care Women's Clinic 615 Roswell St. N.E. Marietta, GA 30060 or Help The Persecuted PO Box 20303 Atlanta, GA 30325.





