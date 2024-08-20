Still, Sandra

STILL (Forgay) , Sandra Lucille



April 19, 1947 - August 17, 2024



Sandra Lucille (Forgay) Still was born April 19, 1947 in Atlanta, GA, the eldest child of Robert Coy Forgay and Lela Voncille (Shook) Forgay. Throughout much of her childhood, she lived in Atlanta, with her parents and younger siblings.



Sandra enrolled at the University of Georgia, and graduated with a bachelor's degree from UGA. She later received a master's degree from the University of West Georgia.



For 40 years, she devoted her career to teaching children, in public elementary schools and in Sunday school classes in Georgia and Tennessee. Early in her career, she was introduced to a young man from Monroe, Ga, and, from the moment they met, William Still and Sandra were inseparable. On March 21, 1970, they were wed and embarked on 54 wonderful years of life together.



Together, Sandra and William raised two sons, William, Jr. "Billy" and Robert "Bart, living in Monticello, GA, Dallas, GA, and Bold Springs, GA. When the boys were grown, Sandra retired from teaching in Georgia, and the couple moved to Shelbyville, Tenn. There, she embraced the Walking Horse community, the Bedford County Republican Party, as well as her church home of Fair Haven Baptist Church. She also taught for another 10 years in Bedford County schools, before retiring again.



Not one to sit still, her second retirement allowed Sandra to devote more time to volunteering and leadership roles with the Bedford County Republican Party. Through the years, she served as Chairwoman of both the Bedford County GOP and the Bedford County Republican Women, as well as Treasurer and other leadership positions. She was a fixture at the Tennessee Walking Horse Celebration, a member of the Walking Horse Trainers' Auxiliary, an active member of Fair Haven Baptist Church, the Shelbyville Woman's Club, and helped create and lead the Community Bible Study.



Always giving of her time and talent, Sandra practiced what she preached and set a Christian example for all who knew her.



She is survived by her loving husband, William R. Still, Sr.; her son, William R. Still, Jr. (Cheryl-Keith); grandchildren, Anne Elise Still, Mary Isobel Still, Emma Katherine Still, and William Khristopher Still; as well as her three siblings, Robert Alan Forgay (Becky), Susan Lynn (Forgay) Payne, and Thomas Coy Forgay (Shannon).



She was predeceased by her father and mother, Robert and Cille Forgay; and her son, Robert Lumpkin Still.



Arrangements are being handled in Shelbyville, TN., by Doak-Howell Funeral Home and in Monroe, Ga., by Meadows Funeral Home. There will be a visitation at Fair Haven Baptist Church at 2726 Hwy 231 N, Shelbyville, TN 37160 on Wednesday, August 21 from 11 AM to 1 PM, immediately followed by a funeral service.



There will be a second visitation in Monroe, Ga., at Meadows Funeral Home at 760 State Hwy 11, Monroe, GA 30655, on Thursday, August 22 from 6 PM to 8 PM. The family will host a graveside service Friday, August 23, 2024, at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery 1900 Hwy 11 Monroe, GA 30656, beginning at 1 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Fair Haven Baptist Church, 2726 Highway 231 N., Shelbyville, TN 37160.



