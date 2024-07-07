SPOFFORD, Joan "Jodie"



Joan Seal "Jodie" Spofford died June 24, 2024 at her home, Canterbury Court, in Atlanta, GA. She was 95 years old. Jodie was born on February 10, 1929 to Luther Warfield Seal and Rose Reecher Seal in Hagerstown, MD. Jodie graduated from Hagerstown High School and then received her R.N. Degree from Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD. She married her high school sweetheart, James "Jim" Spofford in 1952 and they were blissfully happy for 51 years until Jim's death in 2003. Jodie and Jim lived in Tucson, AZ and San Bernadino, CA while Jim was completing his four year enlistment in the Air Force. They returned to the East Coast where Jim began his career with Exxon in Washington, D.C., with subsequent moves to Baltimore, MD, Cumberland, MD, Harrisburg, PA, Richmond, VA, Roanoke, VA, Alexandria, VA and finally to Lancaster, PA where they enjoyed wonderful friendships and affiliation with Highland Presbyterian Church for over 20 years. With each move, Jodie successfully navigated new cities, new churches and leadership responsibilities as well as being a young wife and mother to two children. She always easily made friends wherever she landed. Jodie held leadership positions in their churches, some of which included Deacon, Stephen Minister, as well as heading up many Circle groups. Jodie even tried her hand at professional modeling in several of the aforementioned cities. Jodie was not only an attentive and devoted mother to her two children, but also to three chocolate poodles they owned through the years, the last named "Jonathan," was her constant and faithful companion for 17 years during her time in the South. After retirement, Jodie and Jim moved to Hilton Head Island, SC, to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren in Atlanta, GA. At Jim's death in 2003, Jodie moved to Atlanta., where she was a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church. In addition to her husband, Jodie was preceded in death by her son, Reverend James F. Spofford; and her two sisters, Janet Wilson and Lois Main. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Spofford Harris (Hank) of Atlanta; granddaughter, Helen Harris Waddell (Emery) of Atlanta; granddaughter, Carolyn Harris Portwood (Henry) of New York City, grandson, Henry Bullard Harris IV of Boston MA, and three great-grandchildren, Harris and Mills Waddell of Atlanta, and Helen Portwood of NYC. A family graveside service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD.



