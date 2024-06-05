SPENCE, William "Bill"



Edward



William Edward Spence, affectionately known as "Bill or "Billy" to all his friends and family, passed peacefully during the morning hours of Monday, June 3, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.



After serving in the military as an MP in New Mexico, Bill returned to Georgia and attended law school. Bill was an excellent attorney, and joined his father in practicing law at the firm of Spence, Garrett, and Spence, LLC., in the city of Alpharetta. He was an avid bowler, golfer, hunter, fisherman and participant in many other sporting activities during his lifetime. He enjoyed the African safari that he and Nita participated in and brought home many trophies as well. He also loved to play cards and dominoes with friends and family. He loved to play the electric organ for his enjoyment as well as the enjoyment of others.



Bill was born and raised in Alpharetta, Georgia, and easily made friends wherever he went. Bill moved to Clarkesville 20+ years ago to enjoy his retirement. One of his favorite comments was that he enjoyed the "rush hour" traffic from his bedroom to the kitchen.



He was predeceased by his parents, William Eison and Mabel Smith Spence; grandparents, William H. Spence and Ada Eison Spence, William Young and Mary Irene Taylor Smit;, sister, Jane Spence Barnette; and nephew, William Anthony Holbrook.



Bill is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nita; children, William Edward Spence Jr. (Jayne), William Bradley Spence (Lisa), Chrischel Spence Ramsey (Hunter); grandchildren, Jessica Spence Massey (Joe) and daughter, Piper, Sara Anne Spence Allen (Kaylob) and daughter, Ellianna Lea; sister, Carolyn Spence Holbrook Scott (grandchildren, Ashley Holbrook and Easton Cummings); brother-in-law, W. Howell Barnette (daughter, Caroline); and many cousins and other family members.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 6, 2024 at Hillside Memorial Chapel with Rev. Tommy Stowe, officiating. Interment will follow the service in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, prior to the service, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.



Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville, 706-754-6256.



Funeral Home Information