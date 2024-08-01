SPALDING, Natalie Stone



September 3, 1945 – July 26, 2024



Natalie Spalding passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Born in Shelbyville, Tennessee to Lily Pierce Cornelius and Bill Stone, Natalie developed a love of horses that she never outgrew. She started riding when she was five years old on a pony named Dixie Dan. As a teenager, Natalie rode Chantilly Lace and Mr. Mischief, both Tennessee Walking Horses. When Natalie moved to Atlanta, she began hunting with Shakerag Hounds on Drambuie and Pipe Dream. Her last horse was aptly named "Last Waltz", barn name Walter. Natalie, being the courageous, feisty soul she always was, rode Walter up to one month before died.



She loved her many pets over the years, especially her Jack Russell Terriers, Gatsby and Wesley. Natalie loved her friends in Atlanta and in her hometown of Shelbyville, TN. Natalie would get together with the "Tennessee Girls" for a yearly trip. Their friendship was so wonderful that it seemed like they were never apart.



Natalie graduated from Shelbyville Central High School before she went to Stephens College, a private women's college in Missouri, which was renowned for its academics and riding program. Natalie transferred to Louisiana State University, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. After receiving her BS degree from LSU, Natalie moved to Atlanta, where she later became a real estate agent with Harry Norman.



Natalie was a woman of deep faith and a devoted member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church. Her memorial service is planned for later in the month of August at her church.



Natalie was preceded in death by her parents, Lily Pierce Cornelius Stone and John William (Bill) Stone. Natalie is survived by her brother John William Stone, III (Mary); her nieces, Tippins Stone Kitchin (Leggett) of Norfolk, VA, Mary Katerine Stone Bouldin (Andrew) of Nashville, TN, and Elizabeth Stone Gerding (Chris) of Nashville, TN.



In lieu of flowers and in keeping with the spirt of Natalie's philanthropy and love for animals, contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or horse rescue.





