SMITH, Winifred "Winnie"



Ms. Winifred "Winnie" Smith of Atlanta, GA, entered into eternal rest June 30, 2024. The Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311.





