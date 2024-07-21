SMITH, William "Paul"



William "Paul" Smith, 74, of Athens, GA, after a long battle with cancer, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2024, at St. Mary's Hospital, attended by loving family. He was born in Atlanta, GA, the son of Henry McCord Smith and Sylvia Jones Smith. He lived in greater Atlanta for five decades. During those years he met and married Martha Barnett, who sadly predeceased him in 2016. The two raised sons, Brad and John, together with whom Paul founded B.P.S.I., a successful computer programing company. Among his civic activities he served with delight as Little League Commissioner for an area of Gwinnett County. In 2004, he moved to Athens and soon joined UGA as a computer programmer where he worked until his retirement in April 2024.



He is survived by sons, Brad Smith of Athens, and John Smith (Diana) of Honolulu, Hawaii. Also surviving is his brother, McCord Smith (Gail) of Athens; nieces, Sarah Smith (Russell Moolman) of Atlanta, and Katie Smith (Russell Ashe) of Athens; as well as great-nephew, Milo Ashe; and great-nieces, Elin and Lail Moolman.



The family extends heartfelt thanks to his doctors and their teams and to St. Mary's Hospital staff, physicians and hospice.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, on July 24, 2024, in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA, with preceding visitation to begin there at 1:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Hospice services, 1021 Jamestown Blvd., Suite 215, Watkinsville, GA.



Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville is entrusted with arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.



