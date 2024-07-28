Smith, Walter

SMITH, Rev. Walter H.



Rev. Walter Herman Smith of Atlanta, GA, transitioned Thursday, July 25, 2024. The Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 12 noon, at First Iconium Baptist Church, 542 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, Rev. Timothy McDonald III, Sr. Pastor. Rev. Walter H. Smith, remains will lie in state at the church at 11 AM. A public visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2024, at Goolsby Mortuary, 1375 Jonesboro Road, SE, Atlanta, GA 30315, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Rev. Smith leaves to cherish his legacy; a loving family and a host of relatives and friends. Goolsby Mortuary.



