SLICK, Catherine Testa



Catherine "Cathie" Testa Slick died on Sunday, February 4, 2024. She was born in Palm Beach, Florida on April 24, 1947, the second of five children of Eleanor and Michele (Mike) Testa, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Tom Slick; and stepchildren, Tebeau and Tanner, Tebeau's sons, Sagan and Zeno; her siblings, Anna Striefel and Tom Testa; her nieces and nephews, Alex, Jennifer, Jamie, Chris, Stephanie, Nina, Kate, and Thomas; a group of grandnieces and nephews; several Godchildren, and an abundance of friends that were like family. She will find peace in the afterlife with her parents; her siblings, Mike and Judy; her best friend, Mary; and her dog and soulmate, Missy. Her friends and family were always in her heart and she will be in ours forever.



