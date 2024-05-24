Obituaries

Simmons, Ilene

3 hours ago

SIMMONS, Ilene

Funeral services for Mrs. Ilene Simmons, will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024, 11:00 AM at the North Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1461 North Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, with Pastor Anthony Little, officiating. The body will lie instate at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Mrs. Simmons will be available today for public viewing at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000. Live streaming available at www.mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.murraybrothersfh.com/

