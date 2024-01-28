SIBLEY, Margaret



June 23, 1937 - January 6, 2024



Margaret Fortney Sibley passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Thomasville, Georgia on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 2:30PM. Following the service, Margaret will be laid to rest in the All Saints Memorial Garden beside her beloved husband of 48 years. A reception will be held afterwards in the Parish Hall.



Margaret was born in Thomasville, Georgia on July 23, 1937 to Jerome Fortney and Helen McGrew. She cherished her childhood in Thomasville surrounded by her extended family and dear friends. Margaret attended Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, graduating in 1959. Following graduation, she taught in Decatur at Winona Park Elementary School and then elementary art classes at The Lovett School in Atlanta. On August 17,1968, she married dentist Dr Felix Woodson Sibley, Jr. Together they shared two children and three grandchildren. The Sibley family lived in Atlanta until 2003, when Margaret and Felix returned to Thomasville to reside in Margaret's beautiful home at 216 North Dawson Street, as did her family for over 74 years. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She took great joy in designing and building her house in Atlanta and sharing it with family and friends. She enjoyed nothing more than entertaining the many people that she befriended throughout her life in her homes in Atlanta and Thomasville, as well as the family's favorite vacation locations of Alligator Point, Florida and Beech Mountain, North Carolina. She shared her knowledge of art and education through numerous hours of volunteer work with the Atlanta High Museum of Art and The Lovett School. Her love of antiques and design was nurtured by study groups and an extensive library; she had an innate appreciation of beauty both in nature and the arts. Margaret greatly enjoyed travel- from working abroad in England, to visiting the pyramids in Egypt with friends, to a safari with her family in Kenya. Her greatest joy, however, was raising her two daughters, born one and four days after her own birthday, and later helping to raise her granddaughter, Maryam. Once Margaret and Felix returned to Thomasville in 2003, she took pleasure in sharing the rich history and the beauty of Thomasville with others. Margaret will be greatly missed for her generosity, friendliness, tireless energy, and love for her family and friends.



Margaret Sibley is survived by her daughters, Kendall Sibley Hash, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Mary Elizabeth Sibley (Mary Beth), Fayetteville, Georgia; grandchildren, Maryam Sibley, Sibley Hash, and Thomas Hash; brother, William J. Fortney, Griffin, Georgia; and nieces, Annette Ashley and Rebecca Fortney. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to All Saints Episcopal Church, 443 S. Hansell St., Thomasville, Georgia 31792, The Thomasville History Center, 725N. N. Dawson St., Thomasville, Georgia 31792, or a charity of your choice.



