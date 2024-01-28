Settle, James

SETTLE, Jr., Dr. James A. "Jim"



Dr. James "Jim" A. Settle, Jr., of Blue Ridge, Georgia, died peacefully on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the age of 80. Jim will be cremated, and a celebration of life event will occur at a later date at McCollum Airfield, where he loved to fly for over 30 years.



Jim was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 10, 1943, to James and Lucile Settle. He attended Vanderbilt University and Medical School (1961-1968) where he graduated with M.D. Degree. He specialized in Pulmonary Diseases, Internal Medicine, and Critical Care Medicine. He was a Captain in the Air Force from 1968-1972 and served in Vietnam. In 1976, he opened his own medical practice in Atlanta where he serviced eight hospitals (West Paces Ferry, Emory Adventist, Shepherd Center, Northlake Medical Center, Atlanta Medical Center, Kindred Hospital, Select Specialty, and Crawford Long) and was a courtesy staff doctor at Piedmont Hospital. In May 2006, he joined the VA Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System at Eglin Air Force Base.



He was preceded in death by his father, James A. Settle, Sr.; his mother, Lucile Brown Settle; and his daughter, Karen Brenza. Jim is survived by his wife, Becky of 30 years; his daughter, Shawn (Michael) Angiono; his brother, Steve (Colleen) Settle; his three granddaughters, Dauphine, Margaret, and Elizabeth Burns; his nephew, Kobe Watson; two nieces, Kaelyn and Kelsi Watson; and his two beloved dogs, Allie and Finn.



