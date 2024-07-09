Obituaries

Self, Terry

2 hours ago

SELF, Terry

On July 4, 2024, Terry Self, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was called home to our Lord Jesus. She is now free of all her pain and is at peace. Terry is a treasured daughter, sister, Ma, Mama, and beloved friend that will be missed by all lucky enough to know her. She had the biggest heart of anyone around and will never be forgotten! Until we meet again in our Heavenly Father's house we will hold her close and dear to our hearts.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

18 killed on Georgia’s roads over long holiday weekend

Credit: Dean Hesse

A little-known Georgia health organization has been changing the world for 40 years

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta firm shifts thinking on security deposits

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senior Fulton court staffer sexually assaulted colleague, lawsuit says

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senior Fulton court staffer sexually assaulted colleague, lawsuit says

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Lawsuit that alleged Georgia underfunded its public HBCUs quietly dropped
The Latest

Credit: File

Dudovitz, David
2h ago
Anderson, William
2h ago
Dozier, Anne Marie
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
How these Atlanta renters are earning interest on their security deposits
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back