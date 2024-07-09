SELF, Terry



On July 4, 2024, Terry Self, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was called home to our Lord Jesus. She is now free of all her pain and is at peace. Terry is a treasured daughter, sister, Ma, Mama, and beloved friend that will be missed by all lucky enough to know her. She had the biggest heart of anyone around and will never be forgotten! Until we meet again in our Heavenly Father's house we will hold her close and dear to our hearts.



