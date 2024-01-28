Schrandt, William

Obituaries

SCHRANDT, Jr., William C.

William C. Schrandt, Jr., age 97, of Johns Creek, GA, passed away on January 24, 2024. Predeceased by his wife, Rita Quinn Schrandt; and son, William C. Schrandt III. He is survived by his four daughters: Barb Schrandt-Braun and her husband, Kenneth Braun, Mary Beth Cornelius, Claire Melvin and her husband, Robin Melvin, Carolyn Schrandt Davis. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Brigid Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at Georgia National Cemetery on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11:00 AM.

