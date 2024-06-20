Obituaries

Satterwhite, Beverly

2 hours ago

SATTERWHITE, Beverly Hill

Mrs. Beverly Hill Satterwhite of Atlanta, Georgia, passed on Monday, June 3, 2024. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 10:00 AM, at Midway Missionary Baptist Church, 2280 Godby Road, College Park, Georgia 30349. The Interment is at Georgia National Cemetery, 2025 Mount Caramel Church Lane, Canton, Georgia 30114. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence on the day of service at 9:00 AM. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

