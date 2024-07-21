SATTERFIELD, James "Jim" D.



Satterfield, James D. "Jim, Delbert, Satt". Born almost 91 years ago in the mill village of Canton, GA, Jim was given many opportunities in life. He served in the Air Force in the US and Japan. He was recruited to teach biology by a very young institution that became Georgia State University. He started by teaching anatomy to nurses in the local hospital nursing schools. Over the 26 years there he also taught hundreds of general biology students and their children, taking care to know each person. After retirement he went back to school and then worked for MARTA for 6 years in electronics.



Jim tried to learn one new thing every year and shared that knowledge with anyone who was interested. He loved to listen to and tell stories. He loved his family, friends, and anyone he met. He lives on in the memories of all who knew him.



In Jim's own words, "I formed from the matter in the Universe, grew, learned, loved, was loved, taught, shared, stopped learning, died, and the matter in my body returned to the Universe from whence it came. It was a good visit."



