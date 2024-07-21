Obituaries

Satterfield, James

1 hour ago

SATTERFIELD, James "Jim" D.

Satterfield, James D. "Jim, Delbert, Satt". Born almost 91 years ago in the mill village of Canton, GA, Jim was given many opportunities in life. He served in the Air Force in the US and Japan. He was recruited to teach biology by a very young institution that became Georgia State University. He started by teaching anatomy to nurses in the local hospital nursing schools. Over the 26 years there he also taught hundreds of general biology students and their children, taking care to know each person. After retirement he went back to school and then worked for MARTA for 6 years in electronics.

Jim tried to learn one new thing every year and shared that knowledge with anyone who was interested. He loved to listen to and tell stories. He loved his family, friends, and anyone he met. He lives on in the memories of all who knew him.

In Jim's own words, "I formed from the matter in the Universe, grew, learned, loved, was loved, taught, shared, stopped learning, died, and the matter in my body returned to the Universe from whence it came. It was a good visit."

Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, GA is honored to serve the Satterfield family. Sosebeefuneralhome.com 770-479-2131.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sosebee Funeral Home

191 Jarvis Street

Canton, GA

30114-3031

https://www.sosebeefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Black churches are seeing the uncertainty of the Democratic Party dampen voter enthusiasm

Credit: AJC

Water service disrupted to 5 Buckhead apartment complexes

SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Mid-80s during a wet weekend with storms ahead

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fani Willis’ marquee cases against Donald Trump and Young Thug are thrown into chaos

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fani Willis’ marquee cases against Donald Trump and Young Thug are thrown into chaos

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia politicians are wrestling with a presidential race at a crossroads
The Latest
McHugh, Sherry
Gannon, J. Truett
1h ago
Colley, Helen
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

No need to leave the city: play tourist in Atlanta
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates